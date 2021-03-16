Laos Vaccinates Over 40,000 People Against Covid-19

Over 40,000 medical personnel and individuals in at-risk groups across the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccinations.

According to a report by Vientiane Mai, Laos has now completed the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine administration for around 40,732 people.

Deputy Head of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under Ministry of Health, Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao, says authorities have vaccinated priority groups, particularly medical personnel and at-risk individuals across the country.

Over 13,000 medical personnel have received the first dose of vaccination against Covid-19, as well as 22,791 individuals identified as part of at-risk groups. 625 outbound travelers, 220 people over 60 years, and more than 4,000 other people received the vaccine, said Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao.

Laos first began vaccinations for medical workers at the end of January, led by the Deputy Prime Minister Somdy Douangdy and Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boungkong Sihavong.

Another round of Covid-19 vaccinations for medical personnel and at-risk groups took place across the country earlier this month.

No side effects have been reported among those in Laos who have been vaccinated with the Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines.