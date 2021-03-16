One Dead in Single-Vehicle Bike Accident

A man was killed when his motorcycle, traveling at high speed, crashed into a wall over the weekend in Vientiane Capital.

According to a report by social media page Tholakhong, the incident occurred at midnight Sunday morning at Sisangvone intersection in Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital.

The rider, a 31-year-old Russian national, was found dead after his motorcycle collided with a pole and the wall of the house where the accident occurred.

Police reported that the man was driving from Naxay intersection to That Luang Village, and because he was inexperienced on that route as well as driving too fast, he lost control of the vehicle at the site where the accident occurred.

The man was employed by the Lao Skyway state enterprise and was a resident of Xamkhe Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital, authorities noted.