Vingroup is about to officially launch the region’s leading “Sleepless City” model

With a total investment of over 2.8 Billion USD (~VND 66,000 billion), Phu Quoc United Center is developed under the “all-in-one” model.

Phu Quoc United Center will be the first sleepless super complex in Vietnam, making Phu Quoc a “new international destination” in Asia.

The “Sleepless City” is connected the “boredom-free land” VinWonders Phu Quoc which was opened from April 2020.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 16 March 2021 – On April 21st, 2021, Vingroup Group will officially open Phu Quoc United Center in the North of Pearl Island (Đảo Ngọc). With a scale of over 1,000 hectares and thousands of record entertainment items in addition to a 24/7 resort and shopping ecosystem, Phu Quoc United Center will be the first sleepless super complex in Vietnam, making Phu Quoc a “new international destination” in Asia.

With a total investment of over 2.8 Billion USD (~VND 66,000 billion), Phu Quoc United Center is developed under the “all-in-one” model. It includes a system of hotel brands from Mini Hotel to 5-star hotel brands such as Vinpearl, VinOasis, VinHoliday and Radison Blue, etc., with more than 10,000 rooms. It also has VinWonders Phu Quoc – the largest theme park in Vietnam; Vinpearl Safari- one of the largest semi-wild animal conservation park in Asia; 18-hole Vinpearl Golf Course; Corona 5-star Casino, Grand World sleepless shopping and entertainment city and Vinmec Hospital, etc.

With an ecosystem of thousands of facilities and record entertainment items, Phu Quoc United Center not only satisfies the needs of enjoying – playing – resting – exploring for all visitors, but also providing unprecedented experiences in Vietnam.

In which, Grand World – “the Sleepless City” is an unrivaled experience which is only available at Phu Quoc United Center. With an area of 85 hectares and a central location, Grand World owns a splendid and magnificent architecture, busy and trendy commercial streets, exciting festivals and parties in addition to bustling entertainment centers of Venice, Shanghai, Night Market, Kstreet and Vietnam, etc. All are operated non-stop 24 hours a day and 365 days a year for a bustling atmosphere and endless and dynamic festival space like famous sleepless cities in the world.

Particularly, only in Grand World Phu Quoc will visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the ultimate entertainment technology with the most magnificent multimedia scene show named “The Elite of Vietnam”, discover the largest Bamboo Legend in the country made from 32,000 bamboo tops, visit Teddy Bear museum – a destination that attracts millions of young tourists. Moreover, visitors can also travel on the magnificent Venice-modeled canal, see the ancient Venice Clock Tower and immerse themselves in the 19,500m2-wide Marine Square or admire the unique contemporary artworks at Urban Park, etc.

Besides the iconic check-in spots, Grand World is also a city of colorful parties and festivals, from local festivals such as Nghinh Ong Festival, Nguyen Trung Truc Festival, Boat Racing Festival to vibrant carnivals from Thailand, India, America, Germany and Mexico, etc.

This is also the only place in Vietnam where visitors can spend all night long at the first 5-star casino open to Vietnamese people. With 1,000 slot machines and 100 game tables and integrated with a 600-seat theater – Corona Casino is comparable to famous casinos in the world.

The “Sleepless City” is connected the “boredom-free land” VinWonders Phu Quoc which was opened from April 2020. The largest theme park in Southeast Asia covering 55 hectares with more than 100 exciting games and stunning shows will need several days to fully explore.

Another important component of Phu Quoc United Center is Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc, the largest semi-wild animal conservation park in Southeast Asia. As the home for more than 4,000 animals from nearly 200 species in all geo-biological regions of the world and the unique “free animals, captive people” model, Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc has become a “must-visit destination” on Phu Quoc tourist map right after its opening in 2015 with animal welfare conditions rated as the best in the region and approach to world standards by the South East Asian Zoos Association (SEAZA).





Meeting diverse accommodation needs for a new “international destination”, Phu Quoc United Center has a system of hotel brands from Mini Hotel to 5-star hotel brands such as Vinpearl, VinOasis, VinHoliday and Radison Blue, etc., with more than 10,000 rooms. In addition, the super complex also owns a 5-star Meeting Incentive Conference Event (MICE) system – Vinpearl Convention Center; 18-hole Vinpearl Golf course; Vinmec International Hospital and Vinschool Inter-level School in the near future.





With a diverse ecosystem to meet high-quality life in addition to a large-scale and world-class entertainment industry, when putting into operation, “Phu Quoc United Center” will not be merely an entertainment complex but a top resort – business – investment luxury product in Vietnam. Particularly, the “Sleepless City” model in Phu Quoc United Center not only lays the foundation for night-time economic development of Vietnam but also marks a step forward, turning Vietnam into a new international destination on the world tourist map.