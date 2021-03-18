The Lung Fung Mall is launching a selection of limited-edition items for Japanese Sakura festival 2021

Pop-up event: More than 3000 gift packs and $500 cash vouchers for online shopping will be given away

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 March 2021 – the beginning of spring is marked by the annual cherry blossom festival. Since the ‘cherry blossom extract’ extracted from Sakura can enhance rough skin, alleviate allergies, and whiten skin with excellent skin care effects. Hence, Sakura-infused products have become increasingly popular, and they are in high demand. Lung Fung Group has set up a cherry blossom theme counter this year to collect a range of famous cherry blossom products, such as skin care, sunscreen, and household items, so that customers can shop in Lung Fung Mall as if they were in Japan.

Lung Fung Sakura Series Product

ALLIE Allie Nunace Change UV Gel PK Sunscreen 60g Price：$138 The product includes high-shine light-sensing particles that help to brighten the skin and disperse bright blood and gloss; the flavor and fragrance technology can cover sweat, and it can be gently removed with regular facial cleanser and shower gel. KOSE Suncut UV Protect Spray SPF50+ PA++++ (Sakura Limited Edition) 90g Price：$58 The lavender light purple and subtly vivid pearl tones effectively neutralize yellowish skin tone while enhancing the natural rosy feeling. The skin is naturally transparent without whitening after application. It is also blended with cherry blossom moisturizing essence for a smooth and soothing feel. It disintegrates makeup, has a translucent feel, leaves no powder residue after use, and is effectively waterproof. Estee Lauder Micro Essence Skin activating Treatment Lotion Fresh with Sakura Ferment 400ML Price：$803 Sakura yeast is harvested from Kenrokuen, one of Japan’s three popular gardens. It contains skin-soothing ingredients that help to clear acne and stabilize the skin. The micro essence contains yeast ingredients to shrink pores and brighten skin tone. Shiseido – Aqua Label Special Gel Cream Moist All-in-one Facial Moisturizer (Sakura Limited Edition) 90g Price：$138 5 in 1 make-up spray, essence, lotion, cream, and facial mask in one bottle; light cherry blossom aroma, soothing texture without feeling sticky. High concentration of collagen GL and double hyaluronic acid that can penetrate the stratum corneum; super moisturizing able to keep the skin moisturized and supple for a long period of time. COCOCHI COSME AG Ultimate Facial Mask Sakura (5pcs/pack) Price：$148 The Sakura extract can refine pores and relieve sensitivity, it is also known as ‘red gem’, which has excellent moisturizing effect and balances the skin condition; praise spread from Japan to Europe, and it won the European Monte Gold Award. ar FÜM Laundry Capsule (Sakura Limited edition) 36 pieces in box Price：$71 It has a laundry and soft 2 in 1 feature, which can deeply clean clothes and remove odors while giving them a floral and soft touch; the fragrance can last for up to 18 hours; and it’s easy to use, simply drop the laundry beads into the washing machine, and that’s it.

Pop-up event in East Kowloon

