Christina Lasasimma to Compete in Miss Universe 2020

Christina Lasasimma, the former Miss Laos, is to represent her country in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.

She will be the fourth representative from Laos to enter the global competition after Souphaphone Somvichith historically became the first woman to represent Laos in the Miss Universe pageant.

On-anong Homsombath was the representative in 2018, winning the national costume gong, while Vichitta Phonevilay entered the competition in 2019.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Vichitta was unable to crown a successor, and Christina was therefore appointed as the next representative.

Miss Christina Lasasimma was crowned Miss Laos in 2012 before pursuing a modeling career in neighboring Thailand.

Born in Laos to mixed parentage, Christina’s mother, Natalia Lassasima hails from Lelchytsy, Gomel Region, Belarus, while her father is from Laos.

There are now 72 candidates confirmed to compete in the Miss Universe 2020 competition, which will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Broward County, Florida.

The Miss Universe 2020 coronation ceremony was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.