The Wait is Over! foodpanda Launches in Salavanh Province

Today, foodpanda launches their service in Salavanh District, Salavanh Province, which is the 11th province that foodpanda is providing its services to.

foodpanda is well known as a food and groceries delivery app which is diversified and has fast delivery to your front door.

Now, people in Salavanh can order food from more than 50 restaurants in the app, and get a 20% discount from all restaurants for all customers who order 15,000 kip or more until April 22, 2021.



The expansion of foodpanda in Salavanh this time will not only provide convenience to local people to buy food, but it also brings good impacts for the local community such as employment opportunities, incomes, as well as sales opportunities.

And soon, foodpanda will expand its service area to Sekong province.

Click the link to: Download the foodpanda app and order now https://bit.ly/2QjqNLs