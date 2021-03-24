Screens for All: Samsung Unveils 2021 TV and Soundbar Lines, Along with The Premiere

The new line-up of Neo QLED TVs, Lifestyle TVs and UHD range redefines home entertainment experiences to meet consumers’ new needs and passion points

The Premiere is the industry’s first HDR10+ certified triple laser projector with 4K resolution

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 March 2021 – Samsung Electronics Singapore unveiled its 2021 TV line-up today, with a new collection of Neo QLED TVs, as well as its expanded lifestyle category and UHD TV range. It is also bringing The Premiere, the world’s first HDR10+ certified triple laser projector with 4K resolution to market.

Samsung QN900 Neo 8K QLED TV

The 2021 portfolio brings the latest advancements in technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to offer an unparalleled viewing experience that fits every individual’s lifestyle, needs and passion points. This year’s line-up is anchored by the flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models – pushing the large screen experience to the next dimension by delivering deeper blacks, vibrant colours and incredible sound wrapped in a stunning design.

“The role of TVs in our lives has evolved in the new normal, and this year, Samsung is introducing new line-ups and refreshed ranges to suit the changing lifestyle habits of consumers. With more Singaporeans opting for widescreen TVs, our new Neo QLED technology will be a game-changer, offering incredible contrast, colour and brightness to deliver exceptional viewing experience for bigger screens at home,” said Steven Koh, Director & Head, TV & AV Business, Samsung Electronics Singapore. “Beyond Samsung’s continued efforts to deliver new innovative forms and features, our leadership in picture performance has also made Samsung the number one global TV manufacturer.”

Newly released data from market research firm Omdia notes that Samsung Electronics recorded 31.8% in global TV market share by revenue in Q4 2020 and retained the largest annual category market share by revenue in 2020, at 31.9%, making Samsung the global No.1 TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years[1].





Neo QLED: The Pinnacle in Big Screen TV

Samsung is bringing the Neo QLED models to the next stage with a new light source called Quantum Mini LED, which is precisely controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and Neo Quantum Processor, a powerful picture processor optimised for Neo QLED.

The Quantum Mini LED is 1/40 the size of a standard LED. It uses incredibly thin micro layers filled with several more LEDs instead of a lens to disperse light and a package to keep the LED in place. Quantum Matrix Technology allows for ultra-fine and precise control of the tightly packed LEDs, which prevents blooming and allows viewers to experience content as it is intended.

The luminance scale is increased to 12-bit with 4,096 steps in Neo QLED, which helps render dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, resulting in a more detailed and immersive HDR experience. Furthermore, Samsung’s patented, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities is used in Neo QLED, to optimise picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of input quality by using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology. For the innovation and value the new Neo QLED TV brings to daily lives and routines in this ‘new normal’ lifestyle, the 85-inch QN900A Neo QLED was one of the CES 2021 Best of Innovation award honourees this year.

Earlier this month, the Neo QLED range secured the first-of-its-kind ‘Eye Care’ certification and Gaming TV Performance certification from Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker (VDE), a well-regarded electric engineering certification institute in Germany. This distinction illustrates Samsung’s dedication to improving the consumer reliability of its TVs. All of the Samsung 2021 QLED models that have completed the testing have received[2] the comprehensive ‘Eye Care’ certification which includes ‘Safety for Eyes’, ‘Gentle to the eyes’, flicker level[3], uniformity[4] and colour fidelity[5] assessments.

Samsung’s 2021 Neo QLED 8K features a new Infinity One Design, which is a virtually bezel-less screen that offers an even more immersive viewing experience while retaining a sleek design and form factor. An anti-glare and anti-reflection coating have been applied to the screen for optimum visibility at almost any angle, regardless in the day or night. The Neo QLED 8K’s Attachable Slim One Connect box – a brand-new cable management device that can be connected to the back of the TV stand – allows for a smoother installation and a cleaner look.

The 2021 Neo QLED 8K also includes several premium, room-filling audio features, including Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro[6], which produces dynamic sound that corresponds to the movement of objects on screen, and SpaceFit Sound, which analyses the physical environment of the installed TV and produces immersive sound tailored specifically to your space.

The 2021 Neo QLED range also features eight 4K TVs for consumers who are seeking more affordable options to refresh their TVs at home.

The Premiere: A True Home Cinema Experience

The Premiere

The Premiere is the newest addition to Samsung’s award-winning lifestyle product line, and it is designed to go beyond the display experience – without the display. In the comfort of one’s own home, the new 4K laser projector offers a big-screen cinematic experience of up to 130″.

With a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens, The Premiere is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology, offering ground-breaking contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes.

The Premiere is available in an all-in-one lightweight, space-saving design that blends into a variety of living room settings and arrangements. The Premiere can be mounted directly in front of a wall or a screen since it is an ultra-short-throw projector. It is made to be simple to put together and has fabric finishes around its edges that effortlessly complement any environment.

The Premiere also features powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam[7] surround sound, making it one of the best projector cinema experiences available today and reducing the need for additional sound equipment in smaller spaces. The innovative projector is also recognised as an Innovation Honouree at the CES 2021 Innovation Awards for Video Displays and Digital Imaging/Photography.

The Frame: Pioneering Lifestyle TV Experience

An all-new The Frame[8] will be introduced as part of Samsung’s extensive lifestyle TV line-up, along with new design forms and software upgrades. More original artwork will be included in The Frame to fit individual preferences. It also comes with AI-powered auto-curation technology that suggests artwork based on user’s selections. With a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art from world-renowned institutions, one can easily curate their own personal art collection – right in the comfort of their living rooms.

Samsung has also made the 2021 Frame even slimmer than before at 24.9mm thick, similar to the depth of an actual photo frame. It comes with the all-new Slim Fit Wall Mount and the amazing One Invisible Connection to keep your Frame neat and clean. To make The Frame even more exciting, bezel options have been expanded to four colour choices in two different designs.

Crystal UHD TV: Elevated Colour Vibrancy with Smart Features

Samsung’s Crystal UHD TV line-up will feature a brand new AU8000. The AU8000’s sleek AirSlim design makes it the ideal addition to any home. It features a 25mm thin profile and comes with an adjustable stand for users to place the TV at the desired height they want.

Samsung 2021 Q Series Soundbars: Sound That Matches the Visual

Samsung HW-Q950A Soundbar

While Samsung TVs produce amazing sound from even the smallest of speakers, nothing beats the pairing of a Samsung soundbar with the screen to complete the home theatre experience.

The 2021 Q Series line-up includes exclusive Q-Symphony tech, which works in tandem with Samsung TV speakers to deliver the perfect 3-dimensional sound experience with Dolby Atmos. Select models with SpaceFit Sound+ can also assess the surroundings and automatically calibrate the sound field to fit the room.

Innovation in Sustainability

Samsung’s eco packaging solution will be introduced to all visual display and audio products in 2021, enabling consumers to repurpose TV boxes into small-scale pieces of furniture, thus responsibly managing waste generated from product purchases.

The award-winning sustainable packaging design extends to the solar cell-powered remote control, which is predicted to assist in preventing the wastage of around 99 million AA batteries globally over the course of seven years of TV usage[9].

Local Availability and Pricing

The Samsung Neo QLED, Lifestyle and UHD TV line-ups, and soundbars are now available in Singapore on Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics & IT stores.

SERIES MODEL SIZE RRP (S$) (including GST) Neo QLED 8K QA65QN800AKXXS 65″ $9,199.00 QA65QN900AKXXS 65″ $13,499.00 QA75QN800AKXXS 75″ $14,499.00 QA75QN900AKXXS 75″ $18,499.00 QA85QN900AKXXS 85″ $30,999.00 Neo QLED 4K QA50QN90AAKXXS 50″ $3,599.00 QA55QN85AAKXXS 55″ $4,099.00 QA55QN90AAKXXS 55″ $5,099.00 QA65QN85AAKXXS 65″ $5,699.00 QA65QN90AAKXXS 65″ $6,699.00 QA75QN85AAKXXS 75″ $8,999.00 QA75QN90AAKXXS 75″ $10,499.00 QA85QN90AAKXXS 85″ $14,999.00 QLED 4K QA43Q60AAKXXS 43″ $1,499.00 QA50Q60AAKXXS 50″ $1,799.00 QA55Q60AAKXXS 55″ $2,299.00 QA55Q80AAKXXS 55″ $2,699.00 QA65Q60AAKXXS 65″ $3,099.00 QA65Q80AAKXXS 65″ $4,099.00 QA75Q60AAKXXS 75″ $4,599.00 QA85Q60AAKXXS 85″ $7,199.00 Crystal UHD TV UA43AU8000KXXS 43″ $1,199.00 UA50AU8000KXXS 50″ $1,399.00 UA55AU8000KXXS 55″ $1,799.00 UA65AU8000KXXS 65″ $2,399.00 UA75AU8000KXXS 75″ $3,599.00 UA85AU8000KXXS 85″ $4,799.00 UHD TV UA43AU7000KXXS 43″ $799.00 UA50AU7000KXXS 50″ $899.00 UA55AU7000KXXS 55″ $1,099.00 UA65AU7000KXXS 65″ $1,499.00 UA75AU7000KXXS 75″ $2,499.00 The Premiere SP-LSP7TKAXXS 90″ ~ 120″ $6,999.00 SP-LSP9TKAXXS 100″ ~ 130″ $12,999.00 The Frame QA43LS03AAKXXS 43″ $1,999.00 QA50LS03AAKXXS 50″ $2,499.00 QA55LS03AAKXXS 55″ $3,099.00 QA65LS03AAKXXS 65″ $4,599.00 QA75LS03AAKXXS 75″ $6,699.00 Q- Series Soundbars HW-Q950A $1,999.00 HW-Q900A $1,599.00 HW-Q800A $1,199.00 HW-Q700A $999.00 HW-Q600A $799.00

For more information about the 2021 TV and soundbar line-ups, please visit www.samsung.com/sg.