Lao Boxer Sets Sights on Muay Thai Victory at ONE Friday Fights

Lao boxer Phetnamkhong Mongkolphet, 20, is set to compete against Thailand’s Lookkwan Sujibamikiew in the ONE Friday Fights at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok at 7:30 pm on 26 July.

Phetnamkhong, who weighs 55.33 kg, is currently training in Bangkok for the highly anticipated Muay Thai event. His confidence is bolstered by past achievements, including gold medals at the 2022 National Games in Xieng Khouang province and the Lao National Boxing Championship in 2023.

The young boxer aims to secure a knockout victory, earn another USD 10,000 bonus, and sign a USD-100,000 contract with ONE Championship, which would allow him to compete against top fighters globally. According to Phetnamkhong, such an achievement would be unprecedented for a Lao fighter training in Laos as he aims to demonstrate the potential of Lao athletes on the world stage.

Determined to make his nation proud, Phetnamkhong expressed hope that all Lao people would cheer for him as he strives to showcase the dedication and talent of Lao sportsmen and women.

Sharing Phetnamkhong’s confidence is his personal trainer, Bounpon Lasavongsy, a former member of the Lao national boxing team. Bounpon affirmed that Phetnamkhong would come out on top in his upcoming match after their rigorous training.

“In our training, we focused on fixing areas that needed improvement to strengthen him even further,” Bounpon told the Laotian Times. “We centered on three primary areas: building strength, enhancing muscle mass to make his attacks stronger, and learning to predict opponents’ movements and respond accordingly.”

Bounpon also expressed support for Phetnamkhong’s ambition to sign a contract with ONE Championship, saying that success would inspire young people in Laos to take boxing more seriously and popularize the sport.

“Phetnamkhong’s success would push other athletes in Laos to pursue boxing professionally, proving that Lao people can excel in this sport,” Bounpon emphasized.

Phetnamkhong’s journey as a boxer began at the age of 11. According to his head coach, Bounpon decided to take him under his wing when he turned 14.

“There were around four to five people I took in along with Phetnamkhong, but only he showed real commitment to the sport while the others quit. His dedication pushed me to teach him everything I know about boxing.

Phetnamkhong’s match will be livestreamed on Thailand’s Channel 7 and the ONE Championship YouTube Channel