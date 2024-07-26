Flights Without Limits: Switzerland, Laos Forge New Air Services Deal

Switzerland and Laos have signed a new bilateral agreement on scheduled air services. Finalized on 26 July, the document replaces the outdated accord from 15 December 1999 and introduces modern provisions that boost operational flexibility for airlines.

This allows airlines from both countries greater freedom in their operations. Airlines can now be designated without numerical restrictions, paving the way for more carriers to enter the market and increasing the frequency and variety of flights available to travelers. Also, the agreement authorizes code-share flights, enabling airlines to offer tickets on each other’s flights, thereby expanding the range of destinations accessible to passengers.

One of the most notable features of the agreement is the right granted to designated airlines to operate direct flights without frequency limitations. This development is expected to streamline travel between Switzerland and Laos, making it more convenient for tourists, businesses, and cargo shipments. The enhanced connectivity is set to develop closer economic ties, boosting tourism, trade, and investment between the two nations.

The agreement will come into force once both countries have completed their respective legal formalities and exchanged diplomatic notes confirming this.

Information provided by the Swiss Cooperation Office and Consular Agency in Laos