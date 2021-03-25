Hong Kong Gold Coast presents “Gold Coast ‘Digital’ Easter Egg Hunt 2021”

Egg Hunting at Gold Coast Hotel, Piazza and 50,000 sq.ft Lawn

Hunt all the hidden Easter eggs and Win the fabulous prizes

Including free hotel accommodation

Join the “Egg-cellent Easter Fun Vacation” of Gold Coast Hotel, to enjoy a lesiure Easter holiday with diversified programs!





HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 25 March 2021 –

Win Fabulous Prizes from Digital Egg Hunt and a plethora of games

“Gold Coast Easter Egg Hunt” is a must-do activity to complete the Easter celebration. This year, the activity will be returning in a contactless format at Hong Kong Gold Coast from 1st to 6th April. Namely, what participating families need is just a mobile phone to scan QR codes on the Easter eggs to earn game points. Scattering over Gold Coast Hotel, Piazza, and the 50,000 sq. ft. Lawn, the Easter eggs are worth different points. The higher the points collected, the more prizes to redeem. Ranging from free accommodations at Gold Coast Hotel and family photography gift vouchers, to dining coupons and other gifts, the total value of prizes is above HK$880,000. Everyone can return fully loaded with both joy and prizes!

Gold Coast ‘Digital Easter Egg Hunt 2021 creates a leisurely parent-child holiday for you. Enjoy the ever first digital egg hunt safely!

Not only is there egg scavenger hunt, at Gold Coast Piazza are also a gashapon measures, a claw machine and several fun-filled game booths for participants to win prizes. An assortment of gifts is here expecting participants to take them home. Owing to the sanitation and anti-pandemic concerns, a special crowd control system will be implemented. The entire event will be further split into sessions to avoid crowds. Sufficient social distance is therefore guaranteed and unnecessary contact with objects is avoided. Leisurely Vacation surrounded by Natural Landscapes Other than the fun and exhilarating Egg Hunt, Hong Kong Gold Coast precinct is the ideal choice for STAYCATION. Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel features a long coastline, expansive outdoor gardens and a range of award-winning delicacies to pamper guests. Myriads of workshops and recreational facilities are also available to bring kids an awesome Easter experience. What’s more, Gold Coast Piazza also offers several al fresco dining spots for guests to choose from. The STAYCATION at Gold Coast can be no different from a foreign holiday n. Book tickets now to enjoy Hotel Getaway Package featuring Deluxe Seaview Rooms & other Recreational Facilities If you wish to join the thrilling “Gold Coast ‘Digital’ Easter Egg Hunt 2021” with your kids, you must act now and pre-purchase event tickets! Better yet, Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel is launching the “Egg-cellent Easter Fun Vacation” packages which include one-night or two-night stay in a Deluxe Seaview Room, tickets of “Gold Coast ‘Digital’ Easter Egg Hunt 2021”, “Draw & Grow” Easter Egg Workshop and amusing outdoor games. Book now lest you miss a remarkable Easter holiday memory! Hong Kong Gold Coast presents “Gold Coast ‘Digital’ Easter Egg Hunt 2021” “Gold Coast Easter Egg Hunt” Date From 1 to 6 April, 2021（Thursday to Tuesday） *Only hotel guests can participate on 1 & 2 April and hence no public ticket sale Location Hong Kong Gold Coast Tickets Details: Group and time From 3 to 6 April, 2021 Group A ：(3 to 6 April) Check in from 11 am to 12 nn, the game will start from successful login and end within 2 hours Group B：(3 to 5 April) Check in from 12 nn to 1 pm, the game will start from successful login and end within 2 hours Group C： (6 April Only) Check in from 1 pm to 2 pm, the game will start from successful login and end within 2 hours * Each of the above groups must consist of one parent and one 3- to 11-year-old child * Every session is about 2 hours Ticket Regular Price HK$220 Include 1 session of Egg Hunt, 1 time each to play the gashapon machine, claw machine and game booths How to participate Early-bird offer: From today to 26 March, purchase ticket at HK$200 at https://bit.ly/HKGCEEH2021. Limited offers while stocks last. * There is no alteration or refund once the transaction is completed. Prizes *Total value over HKD 880,000 in total *Refer to appendice 1 for details Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel “Egg-cellent Easter Fun Vacation” Promotion Date 27 March to 11 April, 2021 Check-in Dates & Prices 28 – 31 March; 7, 8, 9 and 11 April – From HK$1,180 net 27 March; 1, 6, 10 April – From HK$1,380 net 2 – 5 April – From HK$1,680 net Programme Details Egg-cellent Easter Fun Vacation (1-night package), privileges include: Day 1 One-night accommodation in a Deluxe Seaview Room

One session of Gold Coast Digital Easter Egg Hunt for one adult and one child (for stays between 1 and 6 April 2021)

One session of outdoor games (4 games per session) at Gold Coast Square

50% discount on Gold Coast Ziplines and Mini Train Ride^

In-room minibar (6 cans of soft drinks per stay)

Wi-Fi

Shuttle bus service (subject to availability) Day 2 Breakfast* for two adults and one child

One session of “Draw & Grow” Easter Egg Workshop for one adult and one child Additional child pass (includes all the above privileges): HK$300 / HK$450# net per person per night Special offer for members of iPrestige, Sino Club, Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club, and residents of Hong Kong Gold Coast Residences: Extra one session of outdoor games (4 games per session) at Gold Coast Square Egg-cellent Easter Fun Vacation (2-night package), privileges include: Day 1 Complimentary upgrade to a Deluxe Seaview Room with Balcony for the entire stay

One session of Gold Coast Digital Easter Egg Hunt for one adult and one child (for stays between1 and 6 April 2021)One session of outdoor games (4 games per session) at Gold Coast Square

50% discount on Gold Coast Ziplines and Mini Train Ride^

In-room minibar (6 cans of soft drinks per stay)

Wi-Fi

Shuttle bus service (subject to availability) Day 2 Breakfast* for two adults and one child

One session of “Draw & Grow” Easter Egg Workshop for one adult and one child

Extra one session of outdoor games (4 games per session) at Gold Coast Square

A refreshment bag (self-pick up at Satay Inn between 3:00pm and 6:00pm) Day 3 Breakfast* for two adults and one child

One session of Mosaic Music Box Workshop for one adult and one child Additional child pass (includes all the above privileges): HK$300 / HK$450 netper head each night# Special offer for members of iPrestige, Sino Club, Gold Coast Yacht and Country Club, and residents of Hong Kong Gold Coast Residences: * Extra one session of outdoor games (4 game per session) at Gold Coast Square ^ Subject to weather condition, venue availability, age, height and weight restrictions * Breakfast will be served in different timeslots which booking is subject to availability # For stays between 1 and 6 April 2021 Enquiries and booking For getaway package reservations and enquiries: 2452 8833 Website: http://bit.ly/easter-package-21-en Appendice 1

Prize List of “Gold Coast ‘Digital’ Easter Egg Hunt 2021”

* Each gift bag is redeemed with egg hunt game points. Combination of each bag may be slightly different. The number of each gift is limited, while stocks last.

Gifts Free accommodation at Gold Coast hotel, Dining voucher at Gold Coast Prime Rib, Venture Studios Hong Kong, Family Photography Gift Voucher, Ebeneezer’s Dining Voucher, Joyful and Health Chinese Medicine Centre Ltd., JH Moisturizing Cream, Sealect Snackit Chicken & Mayonnaise, DCH Auriga – Children’s nutrition products (Healthy Care Kids Chewable Computer Eyes, Healthy Care Kids Chewable Vitamin C, Healthy Care Kids Chewable Zinc + Vitamin C, Healthy Care Kids Chewable Immune, Healthy Care Kids Chewable Calcium+ Vitamin D3), Darlie – [Twin Pack] Double Action Toothpaste + free Chibi Maruko Chan – (Plate set, Darlie kids toothpaste travel kit), Biore UV Kids Pure Milk, SKN（one of the following by random）(Earth’s Best – Whole Grain Oatmeal Cereal, Earth’s Best – Whole Grain Multi-grain Cereal, Dr. PawPaw – Tinted Ultimate Red Balm, Ella’s Kitchen Hand Sanitizer), PROCARE HK ASTM F2100 Level 2 face mask, Oxford Story Tree reader, 1901 BDF Tea, National Geographic (Duo Small Wallet, Trendy Sling Bag), Now TV Limited Edition Note Book, Oatly Oat Drink Organic, Geox (GEOX Playkix sneakers, Obtain HKD 100 Cash voucher for liking Facebook page on the spot), Pod chocolate (Plant base , non dairy milk and vegan Chocolate), English tea shop organic tea (Green tea pomegranate, Chocolate roobios vanilla, Chamomile lavender, Lemongrass citrus ginger), SOYJOY Fruits Soy Bar, Yeo’s Soybean Milk, Bravo Season Crispy Snacks( Bravo Season Dehydrated Fruits, Bravo Season Freeze-dried Fruits), Disinfectant – General Purpose, TW POP Salty Lime Soda TW POP, Alpro Barista Coconut (Alpro Original Almond, Alpro Original Coconut)

About Hong Kong Gold Coast, Gold Coast Piazza and Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel

Located at the waterfront of Castle Peak Bay, Hong Kong Gold Coast is an accessible yet idyllic seaside retreat merely 30 minutes’ drive from the hustles and bustles of the city and the airport featuring a resort hotel, a premier private country and yacht club, a superb collection of luxury seaview apartments and villas, and an exciting outdoor shopping mall.

Situated by a beautiful marina and Golden Beach, Hong Kong Gold Coast spans hectares of lush greenery and landscape that offers a lifestyle embracing Nature Leisure Pleasure, attracting international and local visitors as well as friendly neighbouring communities attracted to the outdoors, sun and sand.

As part of the Gold Coast resort destination, Gold Coast Piazza is a scenic, European-style dining, entertainment and shopping mall in an open-air, pedestrian-friendly setting. Its romantic Mediterranean architecture and ambience is complemented by a terrace garden, waterfront promenade and the yacht marina, while a festive spirit pervades the piazza year- round with seasonal décor, activities and performances.

Its renowned repertoire of seaside and alfresco dining outlets, pub and coffee shops offers Vietnamese, Singaporean, French, Italian, Chinese and Western cuisine and casual comfort food. A wealth of amenities is also available including convenience store, supermarket and beauty and barber shops catering every need of visitors and residents.

Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel is a beautiful beach resort offering tranquil tropical gardens with direct access to Golden Beach, providing the perfect setting for a dream wedding, a relaxing family holiday, a romantic getaway or corporate team-building events. Our 453 rooms and suites, including ten kid-themed rooms, feature views of the sea or the marina of neighbouring Gold Coast Yacht Country Club, offering a holiday indulgence in Nature. Leisure. Pleasure. as they enjoy the serene setting and genuine warmth of our service.

For more information, please visit:

www.goldcoast.com.hk

www.goldcoastpiazza.com.hk

www.goldcoasthotel.com.hk