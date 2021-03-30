Online Florist M FLORIST Takes Flower Arrangement to a New Height

Dishing Out Lifelike Flower Cake and Pop Art Bouquets in New Birthday Collection

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 March 2021 – Premium Hong Kong online florist M FLORIST is proud to present a new innovative and pop art-inspired birthday flower collection to indulge all birthday stars.

M FLORIST is a leading online florist specialises in creating high-quality and tasteful flower arrangements galore for all kinds of occasions. Sourcing only the freshest flowers and finest seasonal stems from around the globe, all selected blooms are carefully crafted and handled with care by the professional florist team at M FLORIST.

The online flower shop boasts a wide array of contemporary and stylish flower products with elegant floral designs and luxurious packaging, serving up quality flowers and bouquets as pampering gifts to heighten the beloved’s day or affordable luxury for self-indulgence. The assortment of flowers come in various categories to satisfy any type of floral need – bouquets to convey love and thoughts, flower baskets or hampers as a gift, flower box as a decoration display, just to name a few.

Introducing the Innovative Birthday Flower Cake

The birthday collection consists of 21 options of bouquets, flower boxes, and notably the innovative birthday flower cake. The 3 birthday flower cakes, namely FUNFETTI PARTY, BLUE VELVET, and COTTON CANDY, sport a sumptuous and realistic look that resembles edible, real birthday cakes. All birthday flower cakes come with a transparent cake box, a cake stand, a birthday cake topper and candles.

FUNFETTI PARTY is an energy-packed, bright coral pink flower arrangement that oozes joy and glamour. The playful and free-spirited-looking birthday flower cake is in fact a carefully calculated concoction of peach roses, pink spray roses, periwinkle stocks, and more.

Pop Art Inspired Birthday Bouquets

Another highlight of the collection is the 3 pop art-inspired bouquets. To celebrate the 100th birthday of the renowned American pop art painter Wayne Thiebaud, M FLORIST took inspiration from his iconic pop art style and created a series of inventive floral interpretations, namely APPLE CINNAMON, BAKED RASPBERRY, and FROZEN SWEET.

Widely praised for his use of dynamic and luminous colour palettes, Thiebaud’s artworks are famous for illustrating everyday objects, particularly desserts and snacks, in a serene ambience that reminds viewers of a nostalgic childhood.

The M FLORIST took a new take on Thiebaud’s art style in APPLE CINNAMON, a beaming flower bouquet clustered with peachy roses, oncidiums, alstroemeria, and curcumas with a grand anthurium nestled on top. The cheerful design makes the bouquet a surefire gift to deliver your warm and hearty wishes.

FROZEN SWEET is the culmination of the dreamy and tranquil atmosphere in Thiebaud’s artworks and the artistry of the florists at M FLORIST. This bouquet demonstrated the florists’ discerning eye for beauty, as they aptly pick the silky and delicate blooms like pink gerberas, anthuriums, tulips, and roses and carefully assemble them to portray the airy and intimate feeling from Thiebaud’s artworks. The refined bouquet design lends itself to be a perfect romantic birthday celebration gift.

Complimentary Flower Delivery

M FLORIST strives to offer professional and reliable flower delivery service, as bringing a streamlined and satisfying floral experience to the customers and the recipients is a core value of M FLORIST. M FLORIST provides complimentary delivery around Hong Kong, and on-demand specific date or time delivery. Customers can also pick up the flowers themselves at M FLORIST’s central office.

Easy Payment Options

M FLORIST’s one-stop website supports easy and swift payment methods, including credit card (via Stripe Payment), PayPal, Payme Business, and Apply Pay. Cheque by mail and ATM transfer are also available.

The new birthday flower collection is now available on M FLORIST’s website.

About M FLORIST

M FLORIST started in 2017 when a group of young Hong Kong flower enthusiasts envisioned to create floral art with creativity, quality, craftsmanship, and satisfying customer experience.

M FLORIST takes inspiration from art and nature, and combines simplistic aesthetics and natural splendor to create contemporary and stylish flower products galore. The assortment of flower products includes bouquets, flower boxes, flower baskets, and hampers for all kinds of special occasions and celebrations such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Mid-autumn Festival, and Christmas. M FLORIST also specialises in creating spectacular and unique displays for high-end fashion brands and luxury hotel groups, weddings, and corporate events.

As online shoppers themselves, the M FLORIST team understands how much an easy purchase process and timely delivery can brighten the customers’ experience. M FLORIST strives to offer a one-stop and streamlined online shopping system and first-class customer service to ensure customers are always satisfied.

M FLORIST offers a complimentary flower delivery service around Hong Kong. Specific time, express delivery, and same-day delivery (for orders placed before 1 PM during the day) are also available for a heightened flower gifting experience.

For more information, please visit M FLORIST’s website.