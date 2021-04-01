Laos Receives New Shipment of Covid-19 Vaccines from China

Laos has received a new shipment of vaccines from China and has already vaccinated over 40,000 people against Covid-19.

The third shipment of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Laos yesterday, containing some 800,000 doses, according to a report by Lao National Radio.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong formally presented the vaccines to the Prime Minister of Laos, Dr. Phankham Viphavanh, yesterday evening at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane.

The Lao Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to China and the Chinese people for assisting Laos in its fight against the coronavirus.

“This assistance is critical to the Lao government, as well as the Lao people, who are more encouraged to combat the virus. These vaccines will assist Laos in more effectively dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Phankham Viphavanh.

Laos received a second batch of 300,000 doses of Covid-19 Vaccines from China in early February, while the first shipment of 2,000 doses was received in December last year.

Meanwhile, Laos has vaccinated over 40,000 medical workers, as well as individuals in high-risk groups across the country, with both the Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines.

Laos received its first shipment of Oxford Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses last month through the COVAX facility, a partnership between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).