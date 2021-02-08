Laos Receives New Batch of Covid-19 Vaccines from China

Laos has received a new shipment of 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China and has already begun vaccinating over 600 medical workers.

According to a report by CRI, a donation of some 300,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Laos this morning.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong informally presented the vaccines to Lao Minister of Health, Assoc Prof Dr. Bounkong Syhavong, in the early hours of this morning at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane.

“These vaccines will be provided to medical workers and at-risk frontline workers in Laos,” said Dr. Bounkong Syhavong.

Laos has already received 2,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from China as well as doses of the “Sputnik V” vaccine from Russia.

Laos began vaccinations against Covid-19 last month for over 600 medical workers and at-risk frontline workers, led by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health.

Meanwhile, Cambodia also received 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China on Sunday, according to a report by the Phnom Penh Post.

Laos has confirmed 45 cases of Covid-19, with the latest one case reported last week, and has recorded zero deaths from the coronavirus.