Rain and Stormy Weather to Hit Some Parts of Laos this Week

Rain and stormy weather are forecast for some parts of Laos this week, particularly the northern and central provinces.

According to a notice issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, temperatures will be higher during the day for central and southern areas, including Vientiane Capital.

The report says there will also be rain and windy weather in store for some parts of northern and central Laos from 2 to 4 April.

During the day, the weather will be hot in central and southern Laos, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 39 degrees Celsius.

Vientiane Capital will see lows of 23 and highs of up to 38 degrees this week and will experience rain, strong winds, and storms.

Meanwhile, the northeastern provinces will see warm weather between 14 to 30 degrees, while Xaysomboune Province and the Bolaven Plateau will be between 15 to 32 degrees.

Authorities have warned people across the country to be cautious of extreme weather, including thunderstorms and hail.