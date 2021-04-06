Nam Theun 1 Hydropower Project Now 85 Percent Complete

The Nam Theun 1 Hydropower Project is now 85 percent complete and is expected to go online in May 2022.

According to a report by KPL, the Nam Theun 1 Hydropower Project, which is 85 percent complete, has now begun water storage used for the production of electricity.

CEO of Nam Theun 1 Power Company Limited, Mr. Prisa Kanthamoun, says Nam Theun 1 Hydropower Project, with a capacity of 650 MW, will be completed and put into operation in May next year.

The project is located along Nam Kading river at Phonchaleun Village, Pakkading District, Bolikhamxay Province.

“The Nam Theun 1 Hydropower Project began construction in June 2016, at a total value of USD 1,335 million, with a 70 percent loan from a Thai banking group and a 30 percent contribution from stakeholders,” said Mr. Prisa.

The 650 MW project was designed for hydro-peaking with an active reservoir storage capacity of approximately 3,000 million cubic meters in a reservoir area of 9,360 ha.

The project will provide 520 MW of the energy generated to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and 130 MW to Electricite du Laos (EDL).

The project structure is a curved-gravity rolled compressed concrete dam with a gated crest spillway that is 177 meters high and 771 meters long.

The project holds a concession period of 27 years.