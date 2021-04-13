Laos Closes Pubs and Clubs following Local Covid Case

Authorities in Laos have ordered the temporary closure of all entertainment venues such as pubs and nightclubs across the country following a recent case of Covid-19 suspected to have been locally transmitted.

According to a notice issued by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday, authorities have announced the temporary closure of all pubs, karaoke venues, and nightclubs throughout the country to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The measures, which affect entertainment venues nationwide, commenced yesterday and will remain in effect until 30 April.

The country’s 50th confirmed case of Covid-19, announced on Sunday, involved a 41-year-old Thai national who tested positive for Covid-19 despite claiming to have been in Vientiane since last year.

The man admitted to being in contact with three other Thais who had entered Laos illegally from Thailand, where hundreds of new cases of the Coronavirus have been recorded.

Authorities have said travel should be avoided during the Lao New Year if possible, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and have warned people to adhere strictly to Covid prevention measures, including maintaining social distancing, washing hands with soap or gel, wearing face masks, and regularly checking their temperature.

Police have asked those in border areas to keep a close eye out for anyone who enters the country illegally. A hotline, 166, has been set up for reporting such incidents.

Laos has now confirmed a total of 52 cases of Covid-19, with three people undergoing treatment for the virus.

Laos has not reported any deaths from Covid-19.