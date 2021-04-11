Two New Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed in Laos, Including Thai National

A 41-year-old Thai national and a 41-year-old Lao citizen have been confirmed as the 50th and 51st cases of Covid-19 in Laos, just a few days before Lao New Year celebrations begin.

Case 50, a Thai businessman, arrived in Laos in February 2020 and said he had not returned to Thailand since that time.

He had been living at an internet cafe in Phontong Village, Chanthabouly District, Vientiane Capital. Before being tested for Covid-19, the man had contact with over ten people.

On 3 April, the man left the internet cafe and went to Hatxayfong District on business when he became thirsty and ​drove to an area near the Friendship Bridge where he met three Thai people. They drank beer together by the roadside, after which the three Thais illegally crossed back to Thailand by boat.

Between 6-7 April the man stayed on the second floor of the internet cafe where he claims he did not have contact with anyone, despite five internet cafe employees working below.

On 8 April the man began to experience symptoms consistent with Covid-19, including a cough, body aches, and a sore throat.

On 9 April the man visited his girlfriend in Sibounheuang Village, Sisattanak District, meeting four people there, although all said that they wore masks during the encounter.

On 10 April the man went to Mittaphab Hospital for testing and tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted and is now receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, a second case of Covid-19 has been confirmed.

Case 51, a Lao citizen, returned to Laos from a trip to Mongolia with a stopover at Incheon Airport, South Korea. He had contact with 31 others, however, they have all reported negative test results.