Prime Minister of Laos Urges Strict Compliance with Covid-19 Measures

The Prime Minister of Laos has urged residents to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures following nine more new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the country.

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh says the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Laos increased rapidly during the holiday period.

He stressed that all Lao citizens and foreign residents should comply with Covid-19 prevention and control measures, as well as remaining vigilant and being mindful of the dangers posed by the coronavirus.

He said authorities must work harder on monitoring borders to prevent illegal entry into Laos, and local authorities must coordinate more closely to share accurate information.

“We will ensure that at least 22 percent of our population will receive vaccinations aginst Covid-19 this year,” said Dr. Phankham.

Meanwhile, the PM has given the go-ahead for business owners to purchase Covid-19 vaccines to vaccinate their employees.

The Prime Minister also said that the provincial taskforces for Covid-19 prevention and control should update their state quarantine centers, and ensure that regulations are strictly followed.