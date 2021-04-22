Laos Reports Six New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 today as the first day of lockdown in Vientiane Capital draws to a close.

An announcement was made at 2:30pm today by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control stating that the country had recorded six new cases after working tirelessly to undertake over 700 tests.

Four new cases were recorded in Vientiane Capital, one case in Bokeo Province, and one case in Savannakhet Province.

Dr. Phouthone Muongpak, Deputy Minister of Health, also confirmed in his announcement that the strain of Covid-19 currently being recorded in Laos is the UK strain, which is known to spread faster than other strains.

Fourty-five individuals are now undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in hospitals across the country, with 35 patients in Vientiane Capital, three in Champasack, one in Salavanh, three in Savannakhet, one in Khammouane, one in Bolikhamxay, and one in Bokeo.

Here are the details of the latest cases:

Case 89

A 24-year-old female restaurant worker living in Thailand returned legally to Laos via the border at Mukdahan on 20 April. She was placed in a state quarantine center where she tested positive for Covid-19 on 21 April.

25 of the 28 contacts traced tested negative for Covid-19, while three tests await results.

Case 90

A 31-year-old male from Houayxai, Bokeo Province, met a friend who had arrived on a flight from Vientiane Capital to Luang Namtha and then traveled to Bokeo on 13 April. The pair met with and visited a number of friends at their homes and dined at restaurants, as well as visiting a massage parlor in Houaxay, Bokeo Province between 13 to 18 April.

On 21 April, Case 90 was tested for Covid-19 and received a positive result on 22 April.

Three people have been detected by contact tracing and tests are being processed.

Case 91

A 28-year-old male from Saphanthong Neua, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital.

On 19 April the man played badminton with friends at the Lane Xang Badminton Court and attended a dinner with ten other people. He ate at a noodle restaurant with a friend on 20 April. On 21 April, after hearing the news of Case 85, he went to test for Covid-19 at the Beungkhayong Sports Center.

On 22 April, the man received a positive test result.

Fourteen people have been identified through contact tracing and are now undergoing tests for Covid-19.

Case 92

A 22-year-old female from Nonghai Village, Hatsayfong District, Vientiane Capital.

On 15 April the woman had attended a party with Case 59 in Phonthan and visited an apartment belonging to a close friend of Case 59 with two other friends in Viengchaleun Village on 16 April.

On 17 April the woman ate with four friends at the home of a friend of Case 59 in Thadeua Village.

On 19 April the woman visited Ban Keun in Vientiane Province with friends in a private vehicle and stopped to eat at the home of a family member as well as eating at a restaurant.

On 20 April the woman began to experience symptoms of Covid-19 and was tested at the Beungkhayong Sports Center, receiving a positive test result on 21 April.

She has been isolated and is receiving treatment at Mittaphab Hospital, while six people who had contact with her have been contacted and have been tested for Covid-19.

Case 93

A 25-year-old male from Beungkhayong Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital.

The man had had close contact with Case 58, visiting Vang Vieng District, Vientiane Province on 13 April, while his girlfriend visited Bolikhamxay Province.

From 13 – 16 April the man spent time in Vang Vieng with 15 others, visiting friends and eating at restaurants along the Namsong River.

On 17 April the man returned to Vientiane Capital with his aunt, who dropped him at the Northern Bus Station where he caught a bus to his home.

On the same day, the man’s girlfriend returned to Vientiane Capital from Bolikhamxay Province in a bus with up to 30 others and went to work at Fitness World, ITECC Mall, where approximately 15 people were using gym equipment.

In the evening the pair met together at their residence in That Luang Tai, Saysettha District, and shared a meal with eight friends.

On 21 April the man experienced symptoms similar to Covid-19 and he and his girlfriend went to test together at Beungkhayong Sports Center. However, the man was tested and his girlfriend did not receive a test.

On 22 April the man received a positive test result for Covid-19.

Fourteen people suspected to have had contact with the man have now been quarantined and tested for Covid-19.

Case 94

An 18-year-old male from Thatluang, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital.

On 13 April the man visited Diamond Karaoke Bar with five friends and ate dinner with 14 others.

On 14 April the man attended a party at a friend’s house in Nongbouathong Village, Sikhotthabong District with 15 people.

On 16 April he visited his sibling in Sisavath Village, Chanthabouly District.

On 19 April the man visited 8118 Karaoke Bar with twenty others.

On 21 April the man tested for Covid-19 at Beuangkhayong Sports Center, receiving a positive result on 22 April.

Contact tracing revealed the man had had close contact with 60 people who have been contacted and tested for Covid-19.

Test results for a large number of people are currently being processed and it is expected that more cases will be announced in the near future.

The Taskforce says that it will respond to the crisis day-by-day, with new testing centers ready to be set up as necessary and plans for field hospitals prepared in the event that hospitals become full.

The Prime Minister of Laos yesterday ordered a 14-day lockdown for Vientiane Capital yesterday in the wake of a surge of coronavirus cases following the Lao New Year holiday.