Reckitt, Makers of Dettol, Partners with Hilton Hotels in Hong Kong for Hilton CleanStay Programme to Ensure Enhanced Levels of Hygiene for Guests

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 April 2021 – In its partnership with a hospitality group, Dettol maker, Reckitt (previously known as RB) has collaborated with Hilton, one of the world’s largest global hospitality companies, to deliver an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection to Hilton properties with its Hilton CleanStay programme globally. The programme, which continues its roll out in Hilton’s hotels in Hong Kong, Conrad Hong Kong and Hilton Garden Inn Hong Kong Mongkok, will enhance the already high safety standards of Hilton’s hotels across its 18 brands globally.

Reckitt’s years of research has led to the development of effective hygiene and disinfection formulas for its products. Dettol, one of the most trusted brands in the industry, was developed over 80 years of expertise and science-based knowledge. Under the Hilton CleanStay programme, guests will experience enhanced protection from Dettol’s products in the hotels. As part of the hygiene measures, guests will experience the following:

Enhanced protection from Dettol’s products such as Dettol Disinfectant Wipes which are used for deep cleaning of high touch-point areas such as elevator panels.

Elevated cleaning protocols of high-traffic areas in public spaces to give guests additional peace of mind.

The Hilton CleanStay room seal, which will be placed on room doors after the rooms are thoroughly cleaned.

Additional disinfection with Dettol products will be applied on high-touchpoint areas in the rooms such as light switches, door handles, TV remotes, thermostats and others.

In addition, across Hilton’s hotels, guests will see the following implemented as part of the Hilton CleanStay programme:

Physical distancing signage in high-traffic areas ensuring guests move around in a safe way.

Increased frequency of cleaning high-traffic areas and stations with hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes for public use available throughout hotels at entrances and in high-traffic areas such as check-in desks and lobby seating areas.

Adjustment of food and beverage service and offerings to support physical distancing and increased hygiene.

In hotel restaurants, tables and chairs will be spaced to ensure physical distancing. Single-use plates and cutlery will be available upon request. When ordering room service where it is provided, guests will experience contactless delivery.

Guests can access more details on the program on Hilton.com/cleanstay before or during their stay.

Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, Reckitt’s General Manager Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross-Border, said, “In recent months, residents are increasingly booking staycations. We are proud to be partnering Hilton to launch the Hilton CleanStay programme to provide assurance to guests through the use of Dettol products, one of the most trusted brands in the world. Our focus with Hilton is to reassure guests that they can continue to stay, meet and work in these spaces with enhanced levels of hygiene and cleanliness. Reckitt is always driven by its purpose to put people first so as to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.”

Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “We are delighted to partner with Reckitt on Hilton CleanStay, as we work together to bring Hilton’s new industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to properties in Hong Kong. For us, it was important to partner with a company with this level of scientific expertise. Dettol is known and trusted by many and by working together with Reckitt we can help Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.”

For more information, please visit: http://www.hilton.com/cleanstay

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world’s most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.

Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Hilton





Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,400 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 112 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.