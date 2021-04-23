Seven Provinces in Laos Now Under Lockdown

Seven provinces across Laos have now gone into lockdown following the country’s second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Vientiane Capital, Vientiane Province, Xieng Khouang, Xayaboury, Bolikhamxay, Bokeo, and Phongsaly are now under full lockdown at the country attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Health authorities confirmed yesterday that the strain of Covid-19 currently being recorded in Laos is the UK strain, which is known to be more infectious and deadlier than previous strains.

The UK strain was detected in Thailand before the Songkran holiday period and likely spread to Laos as imported cases.

Laos recorded 28 new cases of the virus across the country on Thursday, with Vientiane Capital experiencing the highest number of cases.

Health officials say Laos has now experienced more cases this April than the whole of 2020.

The Prime Minister responded by ordering an immediate 14-day lockdown for Vientiane Capital which commenced yesterday.

Residents of Vientiane Capital are prohibited from leaving their homes except for essential tasks, while schools, entertainment venues, fitness centers, and many other businesses have been ordered closed.