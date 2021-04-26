Laos Confirms 113 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 113 new cases of Covid-19 today, with cases recorded in ten provinces across the country.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that the country had recorded 113 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 436.

Of the new cases, Champasack saw 54 cases, Vientiane Capital saw 31 cases, Savannakhet reported 13 cases, Bokeo saw 7 cases, Oudomxay 2 cases, Phongsaly 2 cases, and one case each for Sekong, Vientiane Province, Luang Prabang, and Xayaboury.

The cases have been directly traced to the initial cluster that occurred during the Lao New Year holiday after two Thai men and a Lao woman crossed the Mekong River illegally into Laos, landing in Savannakhet Province on 6 April.

The Centre of Information and Education for Health told the Laotian Times today that any Lao or foreign citizen who suspects they may be infected with Covid-19 can receive a test free of charge at one of six testing centers during the lockdown period.

Laos has 49 quarantine centers nationwide, with 3,780 people now in quarantine.