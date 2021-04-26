Laos Confirms 113 New Cases of Covid-19

By
Latsamy Phonevilay
-
Laotian Times Covid-19 Update

Laos has confirmed 113 new cases of Covid-19 today, with cases recorded in ten provinces across the country.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced today that the country had recorded 113 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 436.

Of the new cases, Champasack saw 54 cases, Vientiane Capital saw 31 cases, Savannakhet reported 13 cases, Bokeo saw 7 cases, Oudomxay 2  cases, Phongsaly 2 cases, and one case each for Sekong, Vientiane Province, Luang Prabang, and Xayaboury.

Covid-19 cases across Laos today
The cases have been directly traced to the initial cluster that occurred during the Lao New Year holiday after two Thai men and a Lao woman crossed the Mekong River illegally into Laos, landing in Savannakhet Province on 6 April.

The Centre of Information and Education for Health told the Laotian Times today that any Lao or foreign citizen who suspects they may be infected with Covid-19 can receive a test free of charge at one of six testing centers during the lockdown period.

Laos has 49 quarantine centers nationwide, with 3,780 people now in quarantine.

