Habitap Launches in Indonesia with the Unveiling of its Smart Home System at Savyavasa

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 April 2021 – Habitap has officially launched in Indonesia with the unveiling of its AI-backed smart home system at Savyavasa, a luxury residential development.

Savyavasa, a joint venture between Jakarta Setiabudi Internasional Group and Swire Properties, aims to create a secure environment where people can unwind and connect within a private community in shared social spaces. It will be integrated with Habitap’s smart living platform, changing the way residential communities work, live and play.

Each Savyavasa unit will be equipped with Habitap’s Smart Assistant, Handy, allowing residents to interact with their community. They can also control and manage their home via the Habitap mobile app or through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp. Built to be intuitive and understandable, Handy can do it all with a click of a button – from inviting guests and reserving facilities to operating appliances and ordering amenities, from wherever residents are at any time of the day.

Franklin Tang, founder and CEO of Habitap, said, “We are honoured to collaborate with one of Indonesia’s top real estate developers, to introduce our smart home system in Indonesia and launch it at Savyavasa. Using AI and the latest technological innovation to provide convenience and connectivity, Habitap has always stayed true to its vision of bringing the smart living experience to people from all walks of life to create a strong community. Savyavasa encompasses this vision with a space for residents to feel the comfort of home while experiencing the convenience of flawless facilities and outstanding service. I believe this project will pave the way forward for Habitap in Indonesia and in the ASEAN region, as we seek to meet the needs of technologically-savvy homeowners.”

Habitap seamlessly combines community management, smart home control, and lifestyle offerings into a single platform. Through this collaboration, Savyavasa will push the boundaries of what is possible, creating spaces for people to feel the comfort of home and experience the convenience of flawless facilities in an urban parkland.

Savyavasa comprises three towers set amongst the lush landscape of Dharmawangsa, South Jakarta. It is located a few minutes away from business centres like Sudirman-Thamrin and Sudirman Center of Business District (SCBD), premium commercial centers such as Plaza Senayan and Pacific Place, and entertainment and lifestyle hubs in Kemang and Senopati.

