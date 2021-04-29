Laos Confirms 68 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has reported another 68 Covid-19 cases today, with outbreaks of the virus spanning eight provinces.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control confirmed 68 new cases of Covid-19 in its daily announcement today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 672.

Vientiane Capital saw 34 cases, while Champasack recorded 11 new cases, with 8 cases in Luang Prabang, ten in Bokeo, two and Luang Namtha, and one each in Oudomxay, Phongsaly, and Vientiane Province.

2,817 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the number of active cases now 622 after 50 people were discharged from hospital.

In Laos, the majority of people infected with Covid-19 are between the ages of 20 and 39, with three children under the age of three, two people under the age of 60, and eight foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, no deaths have been reported as a result of the Coronavirus.

Every province in Laos is now under lockdown as the Covid-19 outbreak spreads.