85 New Cases of Covid-19 Recorded in Laos

Laos has confirmed another 85 cases of Covid-19 today, with Vientiane Capital experiencing the highest number of cases.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control confirmed 85 new cases of Covid-19 in its daily announcement today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 757.

Of the new cases, 69 cases were recorded in Vientiane Capital, seven cases were reported in Bokeo, three cases in Savannakhet, two cases reported in Vientiane and Xayabouly Provinces, and one case each in Champasack and Oudomxay provinces.

Laos now has 706 active cases, with 4,841 people having been tested in the last 24 hours as authorities work around the clock to control the coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreaks have now spread through 15 provinces in Laos, with only three provinces remaining free of the virus: Attapeu, Xaysomboun, and Houaphan.

Vientiane Capital has seen the most cases of the virus, with 508 cases (up from 439 yesterday), followed by Champasack with 93 cases (up from 92 yesterday), and Bokeo with 31 cases (up from 24 yesterday), Savannakhet with 25 cases (up from 22 yesterday), and Luang Prabang with 14 cases.

The Taskforce urges anyone who has been in contact with an infected person to go to a testing location and test for Covid-19. Following this, they must immediately isolate themselves from family members and remain at home or in isolation for 14 days.