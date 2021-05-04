Police issue warning to obstinate Covid patients

Police were called to Vientiane’s Settathirath hospital last week to speak with patients who refused to follow measures and guidelines issued by doctors.

According to a report by Vientiane Security News, doctors at Saysettha Hospital reported patients to police last Friday for disobeying hospital orders.

Three Covid-19 patients, all Chinese nationals receiving treatment at Saysettha hospital, disobeyed hospital orders by leaving their room without permission and making excessive noise.

The hospital responded by immediately contacting officers from the Foreigner Control Department, under the Vientiane Capital Office of Public Security.

Captain Souksavanh Phayasay and Lieutenant Simueng Sihapanya were called to the scene, where they spoke with the offenders and issued a warning.

If the patients fail to comply with measures and rules issued by the hospital again, they will face legal action in accordance with the laws of the Lao PDR.

Authorities urge all Covid-19 patients under treatment at hospitals to follow measures for prevention and control of the virus.

Laos is now battling a second wave of Covid-19, with the total number of cases in the country skyrocketing to 966.

Sixty people have been successfully treated for the coronavirus, bringing the number of active cases to 907.

Laos has not recorded any deaths as a result of Covid-19.