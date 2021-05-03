Laos Confirms 33 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 33 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 966.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Saymongkhoun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control spoke during today’s daily announcement.

She said that following 1,810 tests completed within the last 24 hours, Laos has confirmed 33 new cases of Covid-19.

Sixty people have been treated for the coronavirus, bringing the number of active cases to 907, while Laos has not recorded any deaths as a result of Covid-19.

Vientiane Capital saw 16 cases, with four cases in Champasack, three in Oudomxay, one in Salavanh, seven in Bokeo, and three in Savannakhet.

Vice Minister of Public Works and Transport, Mr. Lan Sengaphone, spoke during today’s announcement by the Taskforce about a new notice issued by his ministry.

He said that Vientiane Capital and all provinces in Laos are to cease passenger transportation by land, sea, and air, between provinces and within each province.

However, freight transportation within the country may continue, as well as freight transportation between Laos and Thailand.

While there is to be no prohibition of freight delivery, drivers of cargo vehicles are to leave the country immediately after delivering goods, and drivers must deliver goods alone (no accompanying driver).

Drivers will now also be required to present the results of a Covid-19 test taken within at least 72 hours.

Laos sees approximately 500 freight trucks per day at its borders with Thailand, while borders with China see over 700 trucks per day.

No update was provided regarding lockdown measures or if the current lockdown would be extended in Vientiane Capital or other provinces.