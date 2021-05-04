Vietnam Assists Laos in Fight Against Covid-19

The Vietnamese government has provided Laos with USD 500,000 as well as 35 medical personnel and supplies to help the country in its fight against Covid-19.

According to a report by Lao National Radio, Laos has received USD 500,000 from the Vietnamese government, as well as medical workers and supplies.

35 medical workers and equipment from Vietnam arrived in Laos on a Vietnam Airlines flight at Wattay International Airport earlier today.

200 respirators, 10,000 kilograms of chloramine, and two million facemasks are among the medical supplies.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Tô Anh Dũng formally presented the medical equipment to the Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, today at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a message to Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh on Friday, informing him that USD 500,000 will be sent to Laos to combat the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, KPL reports that the Vietnamese People’s Army delivered four medical personnel and 12 tons of medical supplies to the Lao People’s Army at the Nam Phao-Kao Cheo international checkpoint yesterday to assist in the fight against Covid-19 in Laos.