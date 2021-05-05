China Delivers Assistance to Laos as Covid-19 Hits Hard

The Chinese government has provided Laos with 25 medical personnel and equipment to help the country in its fight against Covid-19.

According to a report by Lao National Radio, some 25 medical experts and CNY 10 million (USD 1.5 million) worth of medical supplies arrived in Vientiane on a China Eastern flight yesterday afternoon.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong formally presented the medical equipment to the Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane.

The Lao Deputy Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to China and the Chinese people for assisting Laos in its fight against the coronavirus.

The equipment provided by China includes face masks, PPE suits, and testing equipment, while the medical experts will assist Lao doctors in treating the growing number of Covid-19 patients.

Laos received its fourth shipment of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China last month as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The latest shipment of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine contained some 300,000 doses, with the total volume of vaccines shipped to Laos reaching 1,402,000 doses.