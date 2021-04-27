Laos Receives 300,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine from China

Laos received a new shipment of vaccines from China last evening as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

The fourth shipment of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Laos yesterday, containing some 300,000 doses, according to a report by Vientiane Mai.

Laos received its first shipment of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 on 31 December last year, containing some 2,000 doses, while the second shipment was in February, with a third shipment earlier this month.

Laos also received a shipment of 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), which was shipped by air to Wattay International Airport in Vientiane from Pune, India on 20 March.

The vaccines arrive as the country steps up its vaccination program to battle the second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks. Health authorities in Laos have launched an online registration program for Covid-19 vaccinations, with over 100,000 first-dose vaccinations having been completed so far.