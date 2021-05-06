Laos Confirms 105 Cases of Covid-19 as Infections Surge in Bokeo

Laos has confirmed 105 new cases of Covid-19 today, with many of the latest cases recorded in Bokeo Province.

According to the daily announcement by the National Taskforce, 3,596 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with 105 new cases of Covid-19 uncovered.

Bokeo Province saw a surge in cases, reaching 72 cases today, with 70 of these recorded in Ton Pheung District.

Meanwhile, Vientiane Capital recorded 15 new cases, with 12 new cases in Champasack, two in Savannakhet, two in Vientiane Province, and two in Phongsaly.

101 people have now recovered, with 1,076 active cases across Laos.

Dr. Panom Fongmany, Deputy Director-General of the Health Promotion Department, Ministry of Health, spoke during the announcement regarding the provision of vaccines.

He said that since March this year, 435,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been provided to the population, including 1,000 doses of Sputnik V, 302,000 doses of Sinopharm, and 132,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

390,000 people have received first doses, while 78,931 people have received a second dose.

The nationwide vaccination campaign encompasses a total of 342 vaccination centers, with the original goal of vaccinating 22% of the population by the end of the year now increased to 50% to ensure that herd immunity becomes a viable goal.

Bokeo province has received the highest number of vaccinations at 50% of its population, while Vientiane Capital has vaccinated 44% of its population.

Dr. Panom said that cleaning and disinfection have been an ongoing program, with coordination and cooperation between cleaning companies, rescue personnel, and the Ministry of Health.

Over 250 buildings and areas have been disinfected across the country, while waste, including hospital waste and that of field hospitals, must be specially treated according to guidelines provided by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Panom said that the Covid-19 outbreak has reduced the capacity of the Ministry of Health to deal with other priorities, such as mosquito-transmitted diseases and general vaccinations for children.

“Please don’t forget about the threat of dengue fever, Malaria, and diarrhea, and ensure that your household takes precautions against these diseases,” Dr. Panom added.