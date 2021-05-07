Laos Confirms 28 Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 28 new cases of Covid-19 today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control stated in its daily announcement today that Laos had confirmed 28 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,205.

Dr. Lattanaxy Phetsouvanh, Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, under the Ministry of Health led the announcement, giving the number of new cases in each province.

He said that 1,688 tests had been conducted (793 in Vientiane Capital), with a total of 1,084 active cases in hospitals across the country.

He said that Vientiane Capital had recorded ten new cases of Covid-19, with Bokeo recording 8 new cases, Salavanh recording 5 new cases, Champasack saw 4 cases, while Vientiane Province recorded one new case.

A total of 2,254 people entered Laos in the last 24 hours, with 1,267 from borders with Thailand, 84 from borders with China, 800 across borders with Vietnam, and 52 entering via Wattay International Airport.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh finished by saying that according to Lao law, those who deliberately or knowingly spread disease are subject to criminal punishment.

He said that anyone who knows or has been informed that they have been infected with Covid-19 but refuse to report themselves to authorities are in violation of the Penal Code of the Lao PDR.

Those in violation are subject to sentences of up to 15 years imprisonment and fines of up to LAK 70 million.

Dr. Xayphone Nanthaphone, Director General of the Vientiane Capital Health Department, said that Vientiane Capital now has measures for disease prevention in accordance with a notice by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital, dividing responsibilities among different departments.

The capital has three major hospitals and three field hospitals that are capable of treating Covid-19 patients, including field hospitals in Houay Hong, the Km 27 Stadium, and the Lane Xang Indoor Sports Center.