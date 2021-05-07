Man Arrested for Sabotaging Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway

A man has been arrested for attempting to sabotage the Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway on Wednesday.

According to a report by Lao Post, a man has been arrested by police after being caught tying a length of chain across one section of the expressway, presumably to cause traffic accidents.

The chain was found on Wednesday running across the expressway at K19+000 in Boua Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital.

Employees of the Vang Vieng expressway discovered the length of chain blocking one of the lanes, along with nails and petrol scattered around.

Authorities immediately showed CCTV footage of the perpetrator to village authorities, who arrested him.

The man claimed he was enraged because his mother refused to give him money, and he decided to take out his anger on the expressway.

Meanwhile, the head of Boua Village says the man is a known drug addict.

No damage to vehicles was caused by the incident as the expressway is currently closed to traffic while Vientiane Capital remains under lockdown.

The Vientiane to Vang Vieng Expressway officially opened in December last year, linking the nation’s capital with the resort town of Vang Vieng, stretching some 109 kilometers and cutting travel time from four hours to just one hour.