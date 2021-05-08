28 New Cases of Covid-19 in Laos as Central Bank Announces Policies

Laos has confirmed 28 new cases of Covid-19 (out of 1,588 tested yesterday), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,233.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Saymongkhoun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control, led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that 150 people have recently recovered, with the number of active cases now standing at 1,083.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw eight cases, with 12 new cases in Bokeo, three in Champasack, three in Savannakhet, and one case each for Vientiane Province and Oudomxay.

Out of the 28 new cases, five were imported cases (three in Champasak and two in Savannakhet), while the rest were cases connected to the previous original cluster.

Mr. Phouthaxay Sivilay, Deputy Governor of the Bank of the Lao PDR, spoke during the announcement, saying the banking sector would introduce policies to ease conditions for businesses and lenders.

“The Bank of the Lao PDR has enacted a raft of policy measures for affected target groups for commercial banks and financial institutions to carry out,” said Mr. Phouthaxay.

Vientiane Capital is on its 17th day of lockdown as the country experiences a second wave of Covid-19.