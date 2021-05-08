Chinese Medical Personnel Assist Lao Ministry of Health

Medical personnel from China have begun working closely with their Lao counterparts to assist in the battle against Covid-19.

According to a report by CRI, a team of 25 Chinese medical personnel has been collaborating with Lao doctors and nurses to combat the Coronavirus since their arrival in Laos on Tuesday.

The Chinese team includes experts in infection prevention and control, intensive care, epidemics, and laboratory testing.

The Chinese medical expert team has been coordinating with the Lao Ministry of Health and participating in regular disease prevention and control meetings, as well as on-site working conferences.

The team has visited designated hospitals and field hospitals to assist in treating Covid-19 patients, as well as assisting with virus sample collection, and visiting labs and border checkpoints.

According to a report by Xinhua, Wang Jiankun, the Chinese team leader, has taken his team to inspect Laos-China Railway construction sites and the Vientiane Saysettha Development Zone.

Chinese experts gained notoriety on social media for using markers to write, “Laos keep fighting” and “we will win” on their PPE suits to motivate infected people and medical personnel.

The Chinese government sent medical personnel and equipment to help the country in its fight against Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The medical equipment provided by China, worth CNY 10 million (USD 1.5 million), includes face masks, PPE suits, and testing equipment.