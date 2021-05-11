Notorious Savannakhet Police Captain Dismissed by Top Cop

The Minister of Public Security has ordered the dismissal of Captain Phouxay Sisavanh, the notorious Savannakhet police officer who brought two Thai men into Laos.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Public Security on Friday, the minister has announced the immediate dismissal without pension of Captain Phouxay Sisavanh for multiple counts of misconduct.

The 34-year-old police officer from Kaysone Phomvihane District had been assigned to the Savannakhet Public Security Office.

The notice states that Captain Phouxay violated the law of Laos by allowing Thai nationals to illegally enter Laos and spread Covid-19 in the country.

He has also been charged with illicit gambling and illegal trade.

According to the notice, all police property, including badge, police uniform, and weapons, must be returned to the Savannakhet Public Security Office.

Captain Phouxay Sisavanh made headlines earlier this month after receiving a warning for cooking goat meat in a Savannakhet field hospital and disturbing other patients.

He remains at the field hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19.