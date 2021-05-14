Laos Confirms Second Covid-19 Death

A second Covid-19 patient has died in hospital, becoming the second death in Laos attributed to the coronavirus.

A 29-year-old man from Savannakhet Province passed away at 4 pm yesterday at the 103 Military Hospital in Vientiane Capital, according to a social media post by Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, Sourioudong Sundara.

His body was taken for cremation at a Buddhist temple yesterday evening.

Meanwhile, medical personnel who had contact with the man at 103 Hospital have been placed in quarantine for 14 days.

After more than a year without recording any deaths, Laos recorded its first death from the Coronavirus on 9 May after a 53-year-old Vietnamese national died in hospital in Vientiane Capital.

The country has recorded a total of 1,482 cases of Covid-19 as its second wave continues.