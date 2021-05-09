Laos Confirms First Covid-19 Death

A Vietnamese national has died of Covid-19, becoming the first confirmed death attributed to the coronavirus in Laos.

The 53-year-old Vietnamese woman died of Covid-19 today at Setthathirath Hospital in Vientiane Capital.

The woman, a resident of Naxay Village, Saysettha District, had reportedly been suffering from other underlying medical conditions, including diabetes and hepatitis B.

She was admitted to Setthathirath Hospital on 30 April as Case 364.

The woman died in hospital at approximately 1 am this morning.

Health officials said medical personnel took the woman’s body for cremation earlier today.

The death comes as Laos has begun to see a gradual decrease in cases of Covid-19 following a surge in cases after the Lao New Year holiday.

Vientiane Capital and many other provinces remain under lockdown due to the country experiencing its second wave.