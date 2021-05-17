Laos Confirms 47 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 47 new cases of Covid-19 today.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce today, giving a breakdown of the pandemic across the globe before giving details about the situation in Laos.

He said the country had undertaken a total of 2,340 tests (1,006 in Vientiane), confirming 47 new cases and bringing the total number of cases in Laos to 1,638.

Vientiane Capital saw four new cases (one imported), while Bokeo saw 38 cases, Champasack recorded three new imported cases, and Savannakhet recorded two new imported cases.

582 people have now recovered from Covid-19.

Valaxay Lengsavath, Director-General of Domestic Commerce Department, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, spoke during the announcement saying that his department has been monitoring retailers and market vendors, who are authorized to open as normal.

He said the department has been monitoring the price of consumer goods at fresh markets and retail shops and ensuring the quality of medical products and equipment.

Mr. Valaxay said that the ministry would not allow the national supply of consumer goods to fall below two months’ supply.

Dr. Bouavanh Vilavong, Director-General of the Department of Industry and Handicraft under the Ministry of Industry and Commerce also spoke during the announcement regarding the production of facemasks in the country.