Laos Confirms 49 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 49 new cases of Covid-19 today according to an announcement by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.



Dr. Sisavath Soutthanalaxay led the daily announcement, providing information about the pandemic around the world before giving details about the situation in Laos.

He confirmed 49 new cases in Laos, bringing the total number of cases of Covid-19 to 1,687.

He said that 1,967 tests had been undertaken across Laos yesterday, with 1,199 tests in Vientiane Capital and 29 tests undertaken in Bokeo province.

Vientiane Capital saw eight new cases, while Bokeo saw 26 new cases (25 in Ton Pheung), and 15 new imported cases were recorded in Champasack.

The country now has 999 active cases after 104 people recently recovered.

Dr. Khamsai Detvixay, Deputy Director of Mahosot Hospital, spoke during the announcement about the designation of an indoor sports stadium in Houay Hong Village as a new field hospital.

The new field hospital, with 138 beds, is able to accommodate Covid-19 patients and provide basic treatment.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sisavath said that while cases in some provinces are decreasing, the country remains at great risk of continued community transmission.

“For example, we do not know the origin of all the cases in Vientiane Capital,” he said.

“Health officials are trying our best to monitor each of these and locate the source,” said Dr. Sisavath.

He urged everyone to remain at home as much as possible unless instructed otherwise by the Taskforce, and to ensure that everyone complies with Covid-19 prevention measures such as wearing a facemask and practicing social distancing.