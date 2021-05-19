Vietnamese Medical Experts Assist Southern Provinces in Fight Against Covid-19

A team of Vietnamese medical personnel is working with the Lao Ministry of Health to assist the southern provinces in fighting Covid-19.



According to a report by Lao National Radio, a team of Vietnamese medical personnel who arrived in Laos early month has traveled to the southern provinces of Laos to assist in the fight against Covid-19 in Champasack and Savannakhet.

The Vietnamese experts have completed providing assistance to Lao doctors and nurses in Champasack, and are now working in Savannakhet.

The Vietnamese team includes experts in treatment control, nursing, heart disease, communicable diseases, infection prevention, and sanitation.

The Vietnamese medical personnel collaborated closely with Lao doctors and nurses, especially in the care of a 31-year-old pregnant woman infected with Covid-19, and were successful in saving her at Champasack’s Phonthong hospital.

The Vietnamese government has provided Laos with USD 500,000 as well as 35 medical personnel and supplies to help the country in its fight against Covid-19.