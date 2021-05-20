Farmer Poisons Own Cows After Mixing Fertilizer With Water

A cattle breeder in Bokeo Province has witnessed the death of his crop after feeding fertilizer to cows in the hope of fattening them.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Sithad Village, Ton Pueng District of Bokeo, according to a report by Bokeo Newspaper.

Mr. Bountan Vongpanya, the cattle breeder, claims that he fed a mix of fertilizer and water to his stock on several occasions after watching a YouTube video that claimed the process would quickly fatten the cattle.

According to Bountan, the YouTube video instructed cattle farmers to combine one kilogram of fertilizer with three buckets of water.

Six of his cows died yesterday after succumbing to poisoning caused by the fertilizer mix.

Mr. Bountan has warned other farmers to avoid any implausible claims and to check information found on the internet with experts before making any attempt.