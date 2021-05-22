Vientiane Capital Sees Rise in Untraceable Covid-19 Infections

Laos has confirmed 19 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 1,782.

Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce, providing information about the pandemic around the world before giving details about the situation in Laos.

She said Vientiane Capital saw nine new community transmitted cases, while Champasack saw seven new imported cases, Savannakhet recorded two imported cases, and Oudomxay recorded one case which remains under investigation.

The country now has 755 active cases after 1,205 people recovered.

Dr. Phonepadith Xangsayarath, Director of the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology (NCLE), spoke during the announcement regarding the spread of Covid-19 in Vientiane Capital.

He said that the nine new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours included a group of seven people from the same family in Naxangphai Village, Saysettha District.

The other two cases were recorded in Amone and That Luang Neua villages, with these two cases unable to trace their infection.

The newly infected persons had traveled to many different locations between 13 to 18 May, including going to work at ACLEDA Bank, as well as a microfinance center and K-Plaza electronics store.

Infected persons were also confirmed to have visited Nonkhor Market, Hua Khua Market, Dong Chong Market, Phontong Savath Market, as well as a pharmacy in Haykham Market and retail shops in Somsangha and Naxangphai.

Dr. Phonepadith said that the group who became infected with Covid-19 enjoyed eating together and holding family gatherings.

He said that most of the infections recorded over the past week could not be traced, while the number of infections is clearly increasing.

He urged all residents of Vientiane Capital to continue implementing measures for Covid-19 prevention, such as wearing a facemask and practicing social distancing. He said that residents should refrain from leaving their homes to meet each other or engage in social activities.

Dr. Latsamy said that the Indian variant of Covid-19 has been detected among laborers in neighboring countries, and it has been confirmed by experts to spread faster than the UK variant already present in Laos.

While she did not say if the Indian variant has been recorded in Laos, she said the risk is high, urging every member of the population to strictly comply with measures implemented by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr. Latsamy said that residents should stay in their homes as much as possible, only leaving for essential tasks and that those who are able should continue their work from home until the end of the lockdown period.