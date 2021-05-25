Laos Confirms 56 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 56 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,878.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamongkhoun led the daily announcement by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, providing a briefing on the situation around the world before giving details on conditions in Laos.

She said that following 1,484 tests in the past 24 hours (572 in Vientiane Capital and 162 in Ton Pheung), new cases were recorded in six provinces across the country.

Vientiane Capital saw 16 new cases, with 17 new cases in Bokeo’s Tonpheung District, seven cases in Oudomxay, ten imported cases in Savannakhet, three cases in Phongsaly, and three imported cases in Champasack.

Persons infected with Covid-19 in Vientiane Capital are known to have visited Anna Company in Phonepapao, a pig farm at Km 38, Houaxieng Primary School, Ngeuat Nga Company, a Laos-China Railway construction camp, Thongpong Market, Houng Aloun Sikhai Branch, ST Trading at the Friendship Bridge, a residence in Phonsinuan, Clinic Lady in Sidamduan, and a residence in Houayhong.

Laos now has 696 active cases and has recorded only two deaths, while 1,180 people have successfully recovered from the virus.