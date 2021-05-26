Beauty salons shut down in Vientiane Capital

Beauty salons and hairdressers in Vientiane Capital have failed to comply with the lockdown order issued by the mayor.

According to a report by Lao Security Newspaper, authorities have responded to calls from concerned citizens citing beauty salons and hairdressers operating illegally in the capital.

Four beauty salons were found to be illegally operating their businesses in Sikhottabong District, going against the lockdown order issued by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital.

Police were called to the scene in Nong Douang Tai and Thonpong villages of Sikhottabong District, where they spoke with the offenders and issued a warning to the beauty salon owners.

If the businesses fail to continue to flout Covid-19 prevention measures they will face legal action in accordance with the laws of the Lao PDR.

The Mayor of Vientiane Capital issued detailed guidelines for Covid-19 measures during the lockdown last month.

Under the guidelines, residents of Vientiane Capital must strictly comply with the Prime Minister’s orders on measures for Covid-19 prevention and control.

The guidelines stated that entertainment venues, bars, karaoke venues, massage parlors as well as beauty salons, and internet cafes in the capital are also to be monitored to ensure they are closed and in compliance with orders.

Authorities have warned that anyone who violates the Covid-19 restrictions outlined in Prime Ministerial Order No. 15 will face heavy fines and could be held liable for any damage incurred.

Residents in Vientiane Capital, on the other hand, can report any violations of the lockdown measures to police via WhatsApp at 020 2889 99774.