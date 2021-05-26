Laos Sees Trade Deficit of USD 64 million in April

Laos recorded a trade deficit of USD 64 million in April, according to information from the Lao Trade Portal.

Xinhua reports that exports from Laos in April totaled USD 427 million, while imports totaled USD 491 million.

Major exports included copper ore, bananas, gold bars, cassava, clothing, coffee, sugars, rubber, and pulpwood.

Land vehicles were among the most significant imports, along with electrical equipment and appliances, steel and steel products, diesel, vehicle spare parts, and fertilizers.

According to the report, China remained the top export destination for Laos, followed by Vietnam and Thailand.

Thailand, China, and Vietnam were also the top source countries for imports.

The trade figure in the report did not include earnings from the export of electricity.