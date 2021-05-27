EDL to Focus on Customer Service, Dismiss Irresponsible Employees

Electricite du Laos has announced that it will place a greater focus on customer service, saying irresponsible employees will be dismissed.

According to a notice issued by Electricite du Laos (EDL) yesterday, the energy provider will place a greater emphasis on customer service, particularly in regard to its nationwide billing system.

The notice stated that EDL employees must pay greater attention when recording electricity meters and ensure that there are no errors before printing electricity bills.

Regular training sessions will be held for EDL meter readers, and if an error occurs they will be equipped with the knowledge to quickly notify customers and thoroughly explain the cause of the problem.

Contractors who fail to comply with the new regulations will be immediately dismissed without severance, according to the notice.

Meanwhile, permanent personnel who incorrectly record meter readings or behave in a way that is damaging to the reputation of EDL will be dismissed.

The notice states that consumers should receive a response to their complaint or query within seven days, and should EDL employees fail to provide a response within that time they will be reprimanded or dismissed.

Residents of Laos have long aired complaints about the state-run electricity provider on social media, with President Thongloun Sisoulith (then-Prime Minister) even stepping in to intervene when tariff increases took the public by surprise.

The company hired a new director last year after the country’s first Covid-19 outbreak and has since declared it will provide a three percent discount on electricity rates to residential consumers during the lockdown period.