Police Detain Vientiane Partygoers in Violation of Lockdown Regulations

Vientiane police were called to Nongtha Neua Village to speak with residents who refused to follow Covid-19 prevention measures issued by the mayor.

According to a report by Vientiane Security News, authorities responded to calls from concerned citizens citing a group of young people who had organized a party during the capital’s lockdown period.

Seven people were found to be illegally holding a gathering at a residence in Nongtha Neua Village, Chanthabouly District, flouting the lockdown order issued by the Prime Minister.

Police were called to the scene, where they spoke with the offenders and issued a warning.

Seven people have been transferred to a state quarantine center, which is located at School No. 9 in Chanthabouly District, for Covid-19 testing.

Police say if one of the group tests positive for Covid-19 or if their actions cause the virus to spread in the community, they will be held liable for all damages and will face legal prosecution under the laws of the Lao PDR.

The Mayor of Vientiane Capital issued detailed guidelines for Covid-19 measures during the lockdown last month.

Under the guidelines, residents of Vientiane Capital must strictly comply with the Prime Minister’s orders on measures for Covid-19 prevention and control.

Residents in Vientiane Capital, on the other hand, can report any violations of the lockdown measures to police via WhatsApp at 020 28899774.