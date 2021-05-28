Amazon and Science Centre Singapore launch Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge to empower STEM exploration amongst the youth in Singapore

As part of the Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge, Amazon and Science Centre Singapore are hosting a series of complimentary, immersive robotic-themed workshops for primary and secondary school students, ahead of the National Robotics Competition

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 May 2021 – (NASDAQ:AMZN) – To spark interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at an early age, Amazon Singapore is collaborating with Science Centre Singapore to host the Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge from now until 31 August 2021. Open to all primary and secondary school students in Singapore, the Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge is a complimentary, virtual learning experience curated to develop children’s creativity, problem-solving skills, and spark interest in STEM through immersive robot activities and games.





Onboarding Introductory Programme: On-site primary school workshop at Science Centre Singapore

The Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge will equip students with the tools and skills to learn and practise the basics of computer science and coding in the lead up to the National Robotics Competition (NRC) scheduled to take place this September. The NRC is an annual competition organized by Science Centre Singapore that has been running for 22 years.

The Challenge consists of the Onboarding Introductory Programme and the CoderZ Coding Challenge (online competition). The Onboarding Introductory Programme is open to primary (9- 12yrs old) and secondary school students (13- 16yrs old). Through the Challenge, interested students can attend the onboarding workshops hosted virtually by Science Centre Singapore. One of the tasks that participants will need to do is code an Amazon Hercules robot, to deliver a friend’s birthday present within an allotted time. As they digitally navigate through Amazon’s fulfilment centre during the robotics game, they will discover how Amazon uses computer science daily to fulfil customer orders and witness how coding is applied in real-life.

Students keen to participate in the onboarding workshop may proceed to register here, no prior experience required: https://www.science.edu.sg/whats-on/workshops-activities/amazon-cyber-robotics-challenge

“STEM education has been a key focus at Amazon and as part of our community efforts, we are constantly looking for ways to empower individuals, especially children, to develop their interest and build their skills in science and technology. Coding is the language of the future and learning it early will give students the head-start to explore their passions. As such, we are delighted to broaden our collaboration with Science Centre Singapore to make STEM skills more easily available to students across the country, including children from underrepresented communities,” said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore.

Associate Professor Lim Tit Meng, Chief Executive, Science Centre Board, said, “The young minds of today are the mental giants of tomorrow, and our ambition at Science Centre Singapore has always been to enable learners to realise their full potential. By deepening our collaboration with Amazon Singapore to host the Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge, we are humbled to fuel their curiosity, nurture their spirit of adventure and exploration, and spur their interest in STEM. Experimenting with tools and robotics now will go a long way in helping them build a future full of possibilities, inspiration, and innovation for themselves.”

Joanna Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Children’s Wishing Well, said, “Children’s Wishing Well is very grateful that our beneficiaries were given this opportunity to experience the world of robotics.”

Amazon’s collaboration with Science Centre Singapore for the Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge builds on their 2020 STEM pilot programme allowing primary and secondary school students free access to online courses to complement home-based learning amidst COVID-19.

Appendix: How to participate in the Amazon Cyber Robotics Challenge

Step 1: Sign up via https://www.science.edu.sg/whats-on/workshops-activities/amazon-cyber-robotics-challenge to choose ONE workshop session.

Step 2: Upon successful enrolment, participants can create an account to log in for free via https://account.gocoderz.com/login .

Step 3: Join the National Robotics Competition in September 2021 if you think you are up for the challenge! Stay tuned for updates here .

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

About Science Centre Singapore

Science Centre Singapore, a non-formal educational institution and leading regional Science Centre, along with its group of attractions, brings out the wonders of science, technology, engineering and mathematics through its unique blend of exhibitions, educational programmes and events. A custodian of creativity and innovation, Science Centre Singapore has captured the evolution of scientific developments for nearly four decades.

The Centre and its partners have played a pivotal role in transforming the way students and the public interact with and learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Since 1977, the Centre has welcomed over 30 million visitors and inspired them with more than 1,000 exhibits spread across 14 exhibition galleries and outdoor exhibition spaces.

The Centre’s group of attractions include Omni-Theatre, Snow City and KidsSTOP™. The Omni-Theatre is an immersive dual-technology edutainment destination fitted with Southeast Asia’s largest seamless dome screen and featuring the latest and brightest 8k digital full dome system in the world. Snow City is Singapore’s only permanent indoor snow centre offering an Arctic inspired experience at Singapore’s first ice gallery and snow chamber. KidsSTOP™ – Where every child gets to Imagine, Experience, Discover and Dream – is Singapore’s first children’s science centre offering an enriching experience through purposeful play for children aged 18 months to 8 years old. For more information, please visit www.science.edu.sg .

