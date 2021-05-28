Man Arrested for Double Murder in Champasack Province

Police have arrested a man following the murder of two elderly women in Champasak Province on Monday.

According to a report by Champasak Security News, two elderly women were found dead at midnight at their home in Naxone Village, Champasack province on Monday.

The bodies of a 72-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman were found at the scene, having sustained slash wounds consistent with a machete attack.

A 35-year-old suspect, identified as Mr. Thonglone, who resides in the same village as the two victims, was apprehended on Tuesday.

On the day of the incident, the man went to watch television at the home of the victims, with whom he had developed a close relationship.

Both women went to sleep at 9:00 pm, reminding the man to wake them up when he finished watching television so they could lock the door after he left.

“While they were sleeping I was watching television alone, and the notion of having a lot of money came to mind, so I killed them with a machete,” confessed Mr. Thonglone.

“After ensuring that they both had died, I gathered their cash, gold, and jewelry including rings, necklaces, and bracelets, and returned to my home,” he said.

Authorities did not report any connection to addictive substances.